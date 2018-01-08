Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Double-double in Sunday's win
Whiteside scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 103-102 win over the Jazz.
It's his 10th double-double of the season, but Whiteside's first in six games since returning to action from a knee injury. The four blocks also equaled is total from the previous five games. With his workload starting to creep closer to the 30-minute mark and the injury apparently behind him, expect the rangy center to start becoming a nightly double-double threat and shot-rejecting machine once again.
