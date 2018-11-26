Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Limited by foul trouble

Whiteside managed two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one block in 12 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 loss to the Raptors.

Whiteside couldn't stay on the court, committing four fouls in his dozen minutes while sophomore center Bam Adebayo poured in 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds in 36 minutes. Whiteside has mostly been superb this season and certainly doesn't appear to be in danger of losing his starting spot anytime soon, but nights like this serve as a reminder that Adebayo provides the team with other options on nights that Whiteside is struggling.