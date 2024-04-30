Love amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Monday's 102-88 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Love logged just six minutes, failing to have any sort of real impact against an impressive Celtics squad. At this point in his career, Love doesn't have enough in the tank to provide Miami with meaningful production. As has been the case for the last years, Love will not be a viable fantasy option next season.