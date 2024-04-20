Love supplied 16 points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes during Friday's 112-91 Play-In Game win over the Bulls.

Love didn't make much of an impact until the second half, and his veteran presence aided Miami in maintaining a big lead down the stretch. The 35-year-old totaled 11 points, six rebounds and one assist in eight second-half minutes. Love could see his role increase heading into the Heat's opening-round series against the Celtics given his extensive postseason experience.