Love (arm) was a partial practice participant Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.

Love's status for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament battle remains up in the air. It isn't a win-or-go-home scenario for Miami, who would play the winner of Chicago and Atlanta if Philadelphia prevails Wednesday, but Love's ability to rebound and space the frontcourt would be a notable loss if he's ultimately unavailable. Love is dealing with a contusion to his upper arm.