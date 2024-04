Love (arm) will be available Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Love will join Caleb Martin and an otherwise inexperienced cast of forwards in Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez for Miami's postseason rotation Wednesday. Love averaged 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.0 minutes across 20 games in the 2023 playoffs.