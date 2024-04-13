Jovic accumulated 22 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 125-103 win over the Raptors.

Jovic bounced back from a subpar outing against the Mavericks on Wednesday, tallying just six points across 24 minutes, and he surpassed the 15-point mark for the third time across his last four outings. Jovic has been a regular starter for Miami in the last few weeks, and he has been up to the challenge, averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the All-Star break. He's also scored in double digits in six of his last 10 appearances.