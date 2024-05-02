Jovic ended with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-84 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jovic was forced to embrace a bigger role in the second half of the season and was a permanent fixture in the starting unit since mid-February. While he had some strong performances here and there, he lacked consistency on a game-to-game basis, and he was unable to become a reliable offensive alternative when the Heat needed him, especially in games where they were shorthanded. It remains to be seen if Jovic will remain a regular starter for the Heat next season. but it's worth noting he averaged 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game across 33 starts since the beginning of February, counting both the regular season and the playoffs.