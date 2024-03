Bryant accumulated 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's 98-91 loss to the 76ers.

Even though Bam Adebayo was Miami's best player in this game, Bryant found a way to make his presence felt, particularly on offense. That said, he's not going to see many minutes on a regular basis going forward, meaning his upside will be limited even if he has productive outings such as Monday's.