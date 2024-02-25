The NBA announced Sunday that Bryant has been suspended for three games for his role in an on-court altercation that occurred in Friday's 106-95 win over New Orleans.

Bryant and Jose Alvarado each received three-game suspensions after both left their respective bench areas and began fighting with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Both players left the bench in response to the Pelicans taking exception to a Kevin Love foul on Zion Williamson (foot), which sparked an altercation between Jimmy Butler and Naji Marshall. Since Butler and Marshall were already on the court when the incident occurred, both were assessed one-game suspension, but Bryant and Alvarado will both face stiffer penalties. Bryant is eligible to return to action March 2 against the Jazz, but he hasn't been a regular part of the Miami rotation anyway.