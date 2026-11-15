Bryant supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 win over the Mavericks.

Bryant was tremendous in the victory, filling in admirably as Cleveland went with a one-center rotation. While this was almost certainly a one-time deal, Bryant rewarded anyone who managed to stream him, recording his first double-double of the season. With that said, he will likely shift to a muted role off the bench for Wednesday's game against Memphis, making him a non-factor in all but deep leagues.