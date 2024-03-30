Bryant closed with 26 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 22 minutes off the bench during Friday's 142-82 victory over the Trail Blazers.

It's the first double-double of the season for Bryant, who also led the Heat in scoring during the biggest win in franchise history. The 22 minutes tied his season high, but the 26-year-old center has seen a larger role of late. With Nikola Jovic picking up a knee bruise Friday, there could be more minutes available for Bryant in the frontcourt in the short term.