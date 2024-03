Bryant totaled six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 15 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Bryant got the start with Bam Adebayo scratched late due to pain and swelling in his back. Bryant wasn't able to crack 20 minutes of playing time despite getting the start, but the big man was able to reach double-digit rebounds for the first time this season. He'll return to his role on the bench once Adebayo is healthy enough to play.