McGowens (knee) recorded two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and no other statistics over three minutes Monday in the Hornets' 115-92 loss to the Cavaliers.

McGowens was cleared to play after a seven-game absence due to a right knee strain, but he didn't capture a spot in the rotation in his return. Aside from JT Thor playing the final 1:50 of the second quarter, Hornets head coach Steve Clifford ran a tight eight-man rotation while the contest was competitive, as McGowens and the team's other three deep reserves (Thor, Nick Smith and Amari Bailey) all checked into the game with 3:06 remaining and Charlotte trailing by 21 points. All of LaMelo Ball (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle) were sidelined Monday, but it may take the Hornets to be down another guard before McGowens picks up meaningful playing time.