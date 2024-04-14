McGowens is in the starting lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale against Cleveland.
McGowens will log his first start since Feb. 4, with 13 starts on the year yielding 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 47.4 percent shooting thus far. The second-year guard will get another opportunity to showcase his athleticism and shot making in Charlotte's 82nd game.
