McGowens notched five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound over eight minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over Atlanta.

McGowens has been on the fringes of the Hornets' rotation late in the year, but he was relatively efficient with his limited playing time Wednesday. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged just 2.6 points in 6.0 minutes per game.