Martin totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Spurs.

Martin has reached double figures in scoring twice in the last five games. Moreover, he has seen 20-plus minutes in six of his last nine appearances. Nevertheless, Martin is merely a dart throw in daily leagues.

