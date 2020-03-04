Hornets' Caleb Martin: Scores career-high 12
Martin totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Spurs.
Martin has reached double figures in scoring twice in the last five games. Moreover, he has seen 20-plus minutes in six of his last nine appearances. Nevertheless, Martin is merely a dart throw in daily leagues.
