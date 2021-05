Martin will start Tuesday's contest against the Pistons, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

With his brother Cody sidelined due to an ankle injury, Caleb will get the nod Tuesday. It's just his third start of the season. In his two previous starts, he averaged 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 29.5 minutes.