In 40 minutes, Graham scored 18 points (4-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding seven assists and one rebound during the Hornets' loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Graham's ability to get to the free throw line saved what could have been a dreadful performance Wednesday night. It also marks the sixth time in his last seven games that he has failed to shoot better than 45 percent from the floor. Despite the struggles shooting in those games, Graham has made multiple three-pointers in each game while putting up an average of 17.1 points per game during that stretch.