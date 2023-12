Graham (illness), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup in Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Graham didn't travel with the Spurs for their trip to Portland, so he'll be sidelined for both halves of the team's back-to-back set. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday against the Celtics, but his absence shouldn't significantly impact San Antonio's rotation.