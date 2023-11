Graham ended Tuesday's 123-87 loss to Oklahoma City with four points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and seven assists across 17 minutes.

With Keldon Johnson (knee) and Tre Jones (hamstring) unavailable, Graham made his second appearance of the season. The veteran guard made the most of his opportunity as a playmaker, dishing out seven assists, but he doesn't have much fantasy value moving forward, especially if Johnson and Jones return to action soon.