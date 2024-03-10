Graham closed with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 11 minutes during Saturday's 126-113 victory over Golden State.

Graham slid back into the rotation, making his first appearance in almost a month. Given he has played only 13 games all season, it's hard to envisage Graham having any sustainable value. However, should the Spurs opt to rest their primary pieces down the stretch, he might be someone to monitor given his ability to score in bunches when afforded meaningful minutes.