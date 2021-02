Graham (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Phoenix.

Graham was considered doubtful before he was ultimately ruled out of Monday night's game, but this time the Hornets are listing him as "out" well in advance. That could be an indication that Graham isn't overly close to returning from the patella discomfort that's kept him out of the last two games. Expect LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier to continue to start in the backcourt so long as Graham is sidelined.