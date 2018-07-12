Graham will miss the remainder of summer league due to inflammation in the joint area of his right knee, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham was slotted to see a larger role this summer with Malik Monk (hand) sidelined, but the knee issue cropped up for the rookie following his third appearance. The point guard will wrap up the summer league with averages of 10 points, six assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. Graham's status for training camp isn't known at this time, but once available, he'll aim to capture a spot in the rotation behind starting point guard Kemba Walker.