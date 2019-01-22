Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Returns from G League
The Hornets recalled Graham from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday.
After seeing his playing time drop in four consecutive games, Graham was sent back to the G League on Monday to pick up some much-needed minutes. He suited up in the Swarm's 121-96 loss to the Canton Charge and recorded five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes. Though he'll be back with the Hornets in advance of Wednesday's game in Memphis, he could find himself outside of the rotation with Kemba Walker, Jeremy Lamb, Tony Parker and Malik Monk seemingly locked in as Charlotte's top four guards.
