Graham posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Hawks.

Although the Hornets are struggling with injuries in the frontcourt, it's business as usual in the backcourt. Graham returned from injury a few weeks ago and jumped right into the point guard slot. He was a well-timed addition in the wake of LaMelo Ball's wrist injury. His situation may shift somewhat when Ball returns at the end of the month, but he'll be a steady source for assists and three-pointers for the time being.