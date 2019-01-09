Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Tweaks ankle Tuesday
Graham departed late in Tuesday's game against the Clippers with an apparent right ankle injury and didn't return, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
The injury shouldn't have a dramatic impact on Graham's fantasy outlook, which was trending downward after Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) was cleared to return from a three-game absence. Lamb immediately reclaimed his spot in the starting five, forcing Graham into a limited bench role. The rookie played only 13 minutes -- his fewest since Dec. 28 -- and finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal. Even if he gains clearance for Friday's game in Portland, Graham will be hard pressed to get back over the 20-minute mark now that Lamb is back in the fold.
More News
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Modest minutes in Sunday start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Picks up second straight start•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Candidate to start Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Drops 10 points in victory•
-
Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Levels up•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.