Graham departed late in Tuesday's game against the Clippers with an apparent right ankle injury and didn't return, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

The injury shouldn't have a dramatic impact on Graham's fantasy outlook, which was trending downward after Jeremy Lamb (hamstring) was cleared to return from a three-game absence. Lamb immediately reclaimed his spot in the starting five, forcing Graham into a limited bench role. The rookie played only 13 minutes -- his fewest since Dec. 28 -- and finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal. Even if he gains clearance for Friday's game in Portland, Graham will be hard pressed to get back over the 20-minute mark now that Lamb is back in the fold.