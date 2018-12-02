Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Back from G League
Bacon was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Bacon scored 17 points with eight rebounds and two assists in Saturday's game against Westchester, and he'll now return to the Hornets in advance of Sunday's matchup with New Orleans.
