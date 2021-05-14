Bacon managed five points (2-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 116-93 loss to the Hawks.

The 25-year-old has cooled down considerably, totaling just 10 total points over his last two games after averaging 19.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals over his first five games in the month of May. Despite his recent rough stretch, Bacon is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and three-pointers through 70 games this season. The fourth-year guard will look to bounce back Friday on the road against the 76ers.