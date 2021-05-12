Bacon managed just five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Bacon, who had been cooking over the past few games, finally came back to earth in the loss. This is more like the kind of production we are used to seeing from Bacon and so it would not be at all surprising to see him continue down this path. That said, the Magic seem intent on giving him minutes and so perhaps he can find his touch just in time to have an impact before the season comes to a close.