Bacon agreed to a contract with the Lakers on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After spending last season with AS Monaco of the EuroLeague, Bacon will get a chance to make his return to the NBA in Los Angeles. The 2017 second-round pick has career averages of 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists across four seasons with both the Hornets and Magic. Even if he wins out in his battle for a roster spot, Bacon is unlikely to be a regular member of head coach Darvin Ham's rotation.