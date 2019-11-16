Hornets' Dwayne Bacon: Probable for Saturday
Bacon (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's tilt with the Knicks.
Bacon has a good chance of returning from a two-game stemming from right knee soreness. In 10 appearances this year, the 23-year-old's averaging 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.