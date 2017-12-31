Bacon was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Bacon made his first stint in the G-League over the last week, playing in two games with the Swarm and averaging a whopping 38.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals across 39.5 minutes. That included a franchise record with a 45-point effort in his G-League debut, so Bacon clearly took advantage of the extra playing time. He'll now be brought back up to the Hornets, where he should serve as depth on the wing. However, unless an injury occurs, Bacon will likely have a tough time providing any sort of fantasy value.