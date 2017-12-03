Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Monday with foot sprain
Kaminsky is dealing with a right foot sprain, but is listed as probable for Monday's tilt with the Magic.
It's unclear exactly when Kaminsky suffered the injury, though it was likely during Friday's matchup with Miami considering he only logged 16 minutes. Still, it's apparently nothing overly serious and Kaminsky is fully expected to take the court as usual. Barring any added discomfort during pregame warmups, expect Kaminsky to take on his normal role providing depth at both power forward and center on Monday.
