Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Wednesday
Kaminsky (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Kaminsky rolled his ankle during Monday's matchup with the Pistons and while it's encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance of Wednesday's contest, there's still a chance he's ultimately held out. Look for Kaminsky to test the ankle during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final word is given on his availability. If Kaminsky were to miss time, Johnny O'Bryant would likely benefit the most with more minutes off the bench at both power forward and center.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Suffers ankle injury Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench with 16 points•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Chips in across the board•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 24 points in Monday's win•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Plays 17 minutes in return•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.