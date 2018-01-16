Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Wednesday

Kaminsky (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Kaminsky rolled his ankle during Monday's matchup with the Pistons and while it's encouraging that he's not being ruled out a day in advance of Wednesday's contest, there's still a chance he's ultimately held out. Look for Kaminsky to test the ankle during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final word is given on his availability. If Kaminsky were to miss time, Johnny O'Bryant would likely benefit the most with more minutes off the bench at both power forward and center.