Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward was initially considered questionable for the contest, but it appears the veteran forward will now miss at least one game as he deals with a left shoulder contusion. As a result, Jalen McDaniels will get the start. Hayward's next opportunity to return will arrive Monday against his former team, the Celtics.