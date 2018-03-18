Hornets' Kemba Walker: Abysmal in loss
Walker had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 24 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to New York.
Walker joined the rest of the starters in putting up a terrible performance Saturday. The Hornets are still mathematically a chance of scraping into the playoffs, however, performances such as this one indicate that they are not going to even make a run. Walker has been solid this season and although he doesn't provide much upside outside of his normal production, he is still a high-level point-guard, worthy of across the board ownership.
