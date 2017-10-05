Hornets' Kemba Walker: Impressive two-way outing Wednesday

Walker accumulated 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 win over the Pistons.

Though Walker struggled from the field, he made up for it by collecting an impressive four steals in just 17 minutes Wednesday. He averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.0 threes per game last season and is set to begin another year at the helm for Charlotte.