Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads all scorers in loss

Walker scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.

No other Hornet scored more than 11 points on the night, as once again Walker was forced to try and do it all for Charlotte. The dynamic guard's scored 20-plus in five straight games, but the lack of scoring threats around him has become a drag on his overall fantasy value -- Walker's averaging only 4.1 assists a game in January, and Sunday's seven dimes was his best total so far on the month.