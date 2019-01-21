Hornets' Kemba Walker: Leads all scorers in loss
Walker scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
No other Hornet scored more than 11 points on the night, as once again Walker was forced to try and do it all for Charlotte. The dynamic guard's scored 20-plus in five straight games, but the lack of scoring threats around him has become a drag on his overall fantasy value -- Walker's averaging only 4.1 assists a game in January, and Sunday's seven dimes was his best total so far on the month.
More News
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Solid outing in win•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Big night in San Antonio•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Lone hand yet again•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Another inefficient night Friday•
-
Hornets' Kemba Walker: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....