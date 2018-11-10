Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in 30 in OT loss to Sixers

Walker scored a team-high 30 points (9-29 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 133-132 overtime loss to the 76ers.

His shooting woes proved costly for the Hornets, who led by five with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter before seeing the win slip away, but Walker still delivered 30-plus points for the fifth time in 12 games to begin the season. The 28-year-old is on a career-best scoring pace, and he currently sits third in the NBA with 28.3 points per game -- although he got bumped down from second place Friday by Joel Embiid's 42-point explosion.