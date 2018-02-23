Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 31 in Thursday's win
Walker scored 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over the Nets.
It's the 10th time in 2017-18 he's dropped 30 or more points, with five of those performances coming in the last 11 games. Walker's not quite as consistent as the truly elite scorers in the league, but he's failed to score in double digits only twice all season, with the last such game coming back on Dec. 18.
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...