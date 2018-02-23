Hornets' Kemba Walker: Pours in game-high 31 in Thursday's win

Walker scored 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over the Nets.

It's the 10th time in 2017-18 he's dropped 30 or more points, with five of those performances coming in the last 11 games. Walker's not quite as consistent as the truly elite scorers in the league, but he's failed to score in double digits only twice all season, with the last such game coming back on Dec. 18.