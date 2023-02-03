Ball totaled 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes before getting ejected from Thursday's 114-98 loss to the Bulls.

Ball couldn't finish the game after picking up his sixth foul late in the fourth quarter, and while his shooting woes were noticeable, he still salvaged his fantasy performance with solid contributions in other categories. Ball has looked outstanding since returning from a three-game absence in late January, averaging 20.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his last four outings.