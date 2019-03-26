Hornets' Nicolas Batum: Out Tuesday
Batum (illness) has been officially ruled out for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Batum was tagged as doubtful due to illness, so this latest news is simply a formality. He'll have a chance to get back on the court Friday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.
