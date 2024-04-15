Curry said Monday during his exit interview that he's dealing with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain and hopes to begin basketball activities in a couple of weeks, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Curry suffered the injury at the beginning of March and was shut down for the rest of the season. Lingering ankle issues plagued the sharpshooter all season, and he finished with just 43 appearances (four starts), averaging 5.3 points -- his lowest mark since 2014-15 when he appeared in just two games. Curry has one non-guaranteed year remaining on his current contract.