Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Wednesday that Curry (ankle) won't return this season, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports. "Those two guys are not going to be able to come back," Clifford said of Curry and Cody Martin (ankle). "And it doesn't mean we can't play well. It doesn't mean we can't be proud of how we play. But that's just where we are at. Listen, it's not ideal."

Curry hasn't played since March 1 due to a right ankle sprain and will be shut down for good. After coming over from Dallas in a Feb. 8 trade, Curry appeared in eight games for Charlotte and averaged 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from downtown. The 33-year-old shooting guard will enter the second season of a two-year, $8 million deal in 2024-25, though his salary doesn't become fully guaranteed until one day before the 2024 NBA Draft.