Micic ended Sunday's 121-118 loss to the Thunder with 17 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Micic has been thriving in a starting role for the rebuilding Hornets, and he's turning more than a few heads with his play, particularly his passing ability and overall vision. This was Micic's third double-double over his last six games, and he's dished out at least eight assists in each of those six outings as well.