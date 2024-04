Micic (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Magic.

As expected, Micic, Brandon Miller (wrist), Miles Bridges (wrist) and Grant Williams (ankle) have all been upgraded from probable to available. Micic missed Wednesday's loss to Portland but had been sharp before that, averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 32.1 minutes over his previous 15 appearances.