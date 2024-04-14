Coach Steve Clifford said Micic will start but play limited minutes during Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

While the rest of Charlotte's starters -- outside of Tre Mann -- will sit out the regular-season finale, Micic will start but play limited minutes. Micic has struggled over his last three appearances, but overall, he shined after moving into the starting lineup in early March. Over 20 straight starts, Micic has averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.