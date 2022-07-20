Barea announced Wednesday in an interview with Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia that he has retired from professional basketball.

Since being waived by Dallas in training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season, Barea had seen action over the past two years with foreign clubs in Spain and in his native Puerto Rico. The 38-year-old never appeared likely to make a bid for an NBA comeback, but he'll now choose to end his playing career entirely as he looks to make the jump into the coaching ranks. Barea ended his time in the NBA with averages of 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game across 831 regular-season appearances with the Mavericks and Timberwolves over 14 seasons.