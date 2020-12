Barea was waived by the Mavericks on Thursday.

As expected, Barea was cut from the Mavericks as the team is looking to use the roster spot for someone else. Barea appeared in 29 games last season, averaging 7.7 points, 3.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 15.5 minutes. The 36-year-old point guard hopes to play for another team in the NBA this season.